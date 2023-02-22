New county emergency services commissioner named

Robert Doss has been named Deputy Commissioner of Emergency Services, Police Liaison of Orange County.

Doss will serve as a liaison between county government and police agencies, coordinating public safety programs and contingency and response plans in the event of emergency or disaster. He will also research, develop and to implement technologies to enhance law enforcement’s ability to respond emergencies. As the county’s police liaison, he will also oversee the Stop DWI and Traffic Safety Programs.

“I’m extremely honored and humbled for this opportunity to continue to serve the residents of Orange County,” Doss said. “It is exciting to join County Executive [Steven M.] Neuhaus’ talented team and I appreciate the trust and confidence that he has put in me. I look forward to building upon my strong relationships with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, State Police, the Police Chiefs Association of Orange County, and other first responders.”

Doss began his career in law enforcement in 1995 as a corrections officer with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. He joined the New Windsor Police Department two years later and became a police officer. He was promoted to sergeant and lieutenant and was named Chief of Police in August 2018, where he oversaw a staff of 50 police officers, 15 dispatchers and four civilians.

Doss received his bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York Empire State College and is a graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy.

“Robert Doss is a consummate professional who is highly respected and liked by his peers in the law enforcement community,” Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “He cares deeply about the safety of the residents that he serves. We are very fortunate to have Rob bringing all his experience and dedication to this important role. I know he will do a wonderful job. My team is looking forward to working with him.”

“The Police Chiefs’ Association of Orange County is looking forward to working with new Deputy Commissioner Robert Doss,” Town of Crawford Police Chief and president of the Police Chiefs’ Association of Orange County Dominick Blasko said. “As a former police chief, Deputy Commissioner Doss has a long history of leadership and relationship building in the Orange County policing community. We believe his previous experience will enable us to continue a positive, forward-thinking approach to protecting our individual communities and Orange County as a whole. We wish him the best of luck.”