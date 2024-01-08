Neuhaus begins term as president of County Executives’ Association

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus began his one-year term as president of the New York State County Executives’ Association (NYSCEA) this month, replacing Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

An affiliate of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC), NYSCEA represents the 19 counties that have county executives as their chief elected official. These counties, including the City of New York, represent 16.7 million New Yorkers.

“I’m honored to have been chosen to lead this great organization at such a critical time for New York’s counties and the residents we serve,” Neuhaus said in a recent press release. “Around the state, counties are grappling with a wide array of issues from migration to Medicaid. As president, I’ll have the opportunity to push for innovative and common-sense solutions to these challenges that will benefit the residents of Orange County and counties across the New York State.”

Neuhaus serves in the U.S. Navy Reserves as a commander, assigned to the Office of the Naval Inspector General. During his tenure as county executive, he was deployed to Iraq on active-duty orders in 2018, and again to Europe in 2022 to assist with the U.S. response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Neuhaus is Orange County’s sixth county executive since the office was established in 1970. A life-long Orange County resident and the son of immigrants, Neuhaus was sworn into office on Jan. 1, 2014, after having served as the town of Chester’s supervisor for six years. He was re-elected for a second four-year term as county executive in November 2017 and serves on the Board of Directors of the New York State Association of Counties.