Musical interfaith Thanksgiving service returns

Temple Beth Shalom, located in the village of Florida, will host the first Florida-area interfaith Thanksgiving service since COVID put a pause on the multi-community gathering.

This year, five area congregations will join in song and prayer at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, for a Thanksgiving service.

The service will include blessings of Thanksgiving, scripture readings, and prayers for the country and those who serve it. In addition to the congregational singing of traditional Thanksgiving and American hymns, there will be choral presentations from various houses of worship.

Community members are encouraged to participate in worship and fellowship, and to support the Florida Food Pantry by bringing either non-perishable food items or a monetary donation.

A dessert reception will follow the service.

Participating congregations are: Temple Beth Shalom in Florida, St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Florida, First Presbyterian Church in Florida, Temple Beth El of Liberal Judaism in Monroe, and First Presbyterian Church in Hamptonburgh.

Temple Beth Shalom is located at 13 Roosevelt Avenue in the village of Florida. Security will be provided.