Mount named a top national, regional college

Mount Saint Mary College has again been recognized as a top school by the U.S. News Best Colleges rankings, this time across five categories, both nationally and regionally.

On U.S. News and World Report’s comprehensive lists of top-tier regional universities for 2025-2026, the Mount was ranked in the best 75 colleges in the category of Regional Universities (North), coming in at number 72. This represents an improvement of a dozen spots over the Mount’s ranking last year. These rankings assess academic quality, including first-year student retention, student excellence, graduation rate, and more. The Mount is consistently named a top-tier college in these yearly rankings.

U.S. News and World Report also ranked the Mount in the top 75 of its 2025-2026 colleges in the category of Social Mobility, Regional Universities North. This category measures how well schools graduated students who received federal Pell Grants. Students receiving these grants typically come from economically disadvantaged households.

As in previous years, the Mount was named a top school in the national ranking of Best Undergraduate Nursing programs. Mount nursing students benefit from state-of-the-art simulation labs and learning resources, clinical relationships with dozens of area hospitals, and passionate faculty. They consistently score higher than the state average on the NCLEX-RN test.

New this year, the Mount was recognized as a Best Value School, Regional Universities North, ranking at #49. This honor is based on a school’s academic quality in relation to its cost of attendance, including tuition, fees, and financial aid.

Finally, the Mount was recognized as a Best College for Veterans, Regional Universities North, clocking in at #45. This ranking considers a school’s participation in key federal programs that aid veterans and service members, such as the GI Bill, along with other factors like academic quality and the number of enrolled veterans.

Mount Saint Mary College offers bachelor’s degree programs preparing students for careers in Healthcare, Business, Education, Social Services, Communication/Media, and more. Master’s degree programs include options in Nursing, Business, and Education.

