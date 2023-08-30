Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus found in the Village of Goshen

As a result of the continuing monitoring of Orange County’s mosquito population by the Orange County Department of Health, a mosquito pool carrying the West Nile virus was found in the Village of Goshen.

This is the second positive mosquito pool found this season in the county, the first was found in the Town of New Windsor in July.

“Residents should remember that even though summer is winding down, mosquito season is not over. Continue to protect yourselves and your families against mosquito bites,” said Orange County Health Commissioner, Alicia Pointer, DO, MPH, FAAP.

Precautions

Residents should wear appropriate clothing, consider repellant sprays when outdoors, and check their property for any pooling or stagnant water.

Minimize outdoor activities between dusk and dawn.

Wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt when you are outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are most active.

Consider using mosquito repellent when it is necessary to be outdoors, particularly during evening activities, e.g., fishing. Make sure to follow the directions on the label.

What you can do

Mosquitoes can breed in any stagnant water that lasts more than four days. To reduce the mosquito population around your home and property, Orange County Executive Neuhaus reminds you to take the following steps to reduce or eliminate standing water:

Dispose of tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots, or similar water-holding containers.

Drill drain holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors.

Make sure that your roof gutters drain properly, and clean clogged gutters in the spring and fall.

Turn over wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use.

Change the water in birdbaths twice a week.

Remove all discarded tires from your property.

Clean vegetation and debris from the edges of ponds.

Drain water from pool covers. Also, remove leaves and debris as they collect on covers to reduce breeding areas.

Use landscaping to eliminate standing water that collects on your property.

For more information on mosquito prevention or protection, call the Orange County Department of Health at 291-2332.