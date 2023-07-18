Montgomery. Freedom Fest fireworks show, scheduled for July 21, has been postponed

Orange County’s 2023 Freedom Fest fireworks show, scheduled for Friday, July 21, has been postponed due to excessively wet conditions at Thomas Bull Memorial Park in Montgomery.

The event has been rescheduled for Friday, Aug. 25.

Freedom Fest will include a special salute to our veterans and will feature live music from the Black Dirt Bandits as well as a variety of food trucks and vendors. The gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and the fireworks will begin at dusk. Residents can purchase food and drinks from vendors throughout the evening.