Monroe. Yoga open house and teacher training

On Saturday, March 18, 2023, Ananda Ashram Yoga will host an open house with a full day of free classes. Classes run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and pre-registration is not required.

The studio is fully equipped with mats and props for use. Interested participants are asked to dress comfortably, bring a bottle of water and arrive 10 minutes before each class begins. Light refreshments will be available as well as a raffle for a chance to win a 10-class pass (a $100 value).

A 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training is set for April 7 through June 18 at the ashram. The course is for those wanting to become a yoga instructor or who want to deepen their knowledge and understanding of this ancient, 8-limbedscience. It will be held Saturdays and Sundays, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and on Fridays from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. via Zoom. Lunch is included in the training, along with tea and refreshments during our morning break. The ashram’s morning fire ceremony/meditation is also included.

Set on a beautiful property surrounded by nature, the ashram is located at 13 Sapphire Road in the Panini Annex building above the gift shop. The parking lot is across the street.

For more information, log onto anandaashramyoga.org, email anandaashramyoga@gmail.com or call the main office at 845-782-5575.