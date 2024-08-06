Minisink DAR works to save local monument

The members of the Minisink chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) are on a mission. They are hoping to raise enough funds to restore the 1860s-era “Battle of Minisink” monument that currently sits near the First Presbyterian Church in Goshen, across from the 1841 Goshen Courthouse at 101 Main Street.

The monument sits upon the burial site where the remains of the 46 fallen soldiers from the battle are buried.

”To our knowledge and research, there has not been any type of maintenance or repair work on the monument and fencing in over 50 years at minimum, the fencing probably in over 100 years. Both are over 162 years old and therefore, the restoration effort is quite extensive,” Minisink DAR explained.

The restoration project has three components: the monument, eagles, and fencing. The group is hoping to complete the first phase of the restoration project at an estimated cost of $20,000, by 2029. But first the funds for such an undertaking must be raised.

The monument

According to Minisink DAR, the monument is made of granite and marble. It was designed and executed by John Vanderpool of NYC. While they noted that the monument is structurally sound, it needs extensive work to repair and seal cracks to further retain its structural integrity for years to come. The monument itself is also in need of cleaning and re-etching to make the words, particularly the names of the fallen soldiers, visible and readable. Minisink DAR estimates this part of the restoration will cost about $20,000.

The eagles

Minisink DAR says the original design when the monument was unveiled in 1862 included four marble eagles with wings spread mounted on each corner of the pedestal. But today only two remain. The group claims the two others disappeared during the Great Depression. “To replace these eagles, a cast needs to be made using the existing eagles. From the cast, two new marble eagles will be made to replace the missing ones. The uniqueness and complexity of the eagles will require specialized, custom work which is still being explored. Replacing the missing eagles would fully restore the monument back to its original design,” Minisink DAR added.

The fencing

A cast-iron fence that surrounds both the monument and the area where the remains of the fallen soldiers are buried is said to be original, dating back to 1862. “We have not found any record of repairs or cleaning but at some point, metal braces, which are now very corroded, were added to hold the dilapidated corner posts together. The corner posts will need extensive repair, most likely re-casting. The fence spires are mostly intact with a few missing finials. However, the entire fencing will need to be removed, sandblasted, repaired, repainted, and reinstalled. This fence has protected this hallowed ground for 162 years, it is our hope to have it fully restored to continue to protect and enshrine our fallen patriots for years to come,” explained Minisink DAR.

The battle

In 1779, A Goshen-based militia regiment led by Dr. Benjamin Tusten, an Orange County militia regiment led by Colonel John Hathorn of Warwick, and a Sussex County, NJ, regiment joined forces under Hathorn’s direction to stop British raids along the Delaware River that were being led by Mohawk native loyalist Joseph Brant. But as the militiamen moved to ambush the raiders, an errant gunshot alerted Brant to the militia’s plans and a battle ensued. The battle lasted several hours and took the lives of 46 militiamen. Their names were inscribed on the Battle of Minisink monument, which was erected July 22, 1862, 83 years after the battle took place.

Next steps

While the entire cost of the restoration project is still being determined, at this stage Minisink DAR is looking to raise that first $20,000 to restore the monument itself and secure its structural integrity. In addition to individual donations, the group is also looking into grant opportunities.

“The Minisink DAR Chapter is confident that through generous individual, organization and business donations, the full restoration by 2029 will be realized.”

Donations can be made via VENMO and PayPal, or mailed to: Minisink DAR Chapter, PO Box 704, Goshen, NY 10924.