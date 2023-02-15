Middletown. Join the 2023 Orange County 4-H Dog Program

Enrollment is now open for youth to join Orange County 4-H’s Dog Program this spring.

This program is open to all young people 8 ½ to 19 years old interested in dog obedience and grooming and handling.

“This program is a great way for youth to learn more about their dogs, to be able to better engage with them and strengthen their training,” said DeAnna Sardella-Matthews,Orange County 4-H Educator.

Orientation will be held on Monday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m., at Cornell Cooperative Extension office located at 18 Seward Ave. in Middletown. Attendance is mandatory for all participants and a parent/guardian.

The training classes will be held on Mondays at Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Education Center & 4-H Park located at 300 Finchville Turnpike in Otisville beginning April 3.

These in-person classes will each run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Interested youth must be 8½ to 19 and working with a dog of at least six months of age. Dogs must be vaccinated for rabies. All dogs must be friendly and safely managed on a leash by youth. A copy of the dog’s vaccination records must be brought to the orientation with them.

Participants must be enrolled in 4-H. Registration is available online at: cceorangecounty4h.wildapricot.org. The cost is$15/youth or $25/family.The enrollment fee to participate in the Dog Program is $30 per youth. Register online at: www.CCEOrangeCounty.org/Events

The deadline to register March 17. Please call 845-344-1234 with any questions.

These classes are designed as a youth development experience for children, not as a place just to get your dog trained. Dogs need to be controlled by the youth (I.E. a dog weighing 130 lbs. and a kid weighing 60 lbs. will probably not work out).