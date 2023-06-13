Middle school student named June Citizen of the Month

Port Jervis Middle School seventh grader, Grady Witkowski, was named June’s Citizen of the Month.

Witkowski, 13, was recognized for the work he has performed through his Instagram page @joyofgrady, which was created to spread love in the community.

“Grady has inspired all of us with his compassion and ability to make people smile with his kindness and big heart,” Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “The impact he has made with these acts of kindness and humility is incredible. Grady should be commended for his efforts and for his commitment to making his community and Orange County a little brighter and friendlier. We are all proud and grateful for him.”

The @joyofgrady Instagram page was created by Witkowski and his mother, Erin, during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to his mom, he stayed home from school for approximately 900 days due to social distancing guidelines. He is outgoing and loves to hug and communicate with his friends and loved ones, but his family thought it would be best for him to remain home during the pandemic due to his gregarious and affectionate nature.

Like many other students throughout the country, he struggled with not being able to participate in normal activities or to see his friends. His Instagram page provided him with a forum to interact with the world through videos and photos, including Grady performing one his favorite activities, infectiously dancing. After COVID-19, Grady and his mom began what has been the Instagram page’s signature feature.

Mother and son take flowers from weddings, provided by florist Kim Youngblood, and repurpose them into bouquets. Witkowski prepares hand-written letters and randomly drops the arrangements off to residents and businesses in the Port Jervis area with the help of his School Aide/Community Habilitation Buddy, Amanda Schoch. Many of the interactions are captured on social media.

Witkowski provided County Executive Neuhaus, his staff and County Clerk Kelly Eskew with small flower vases during his visit to the Government Center in late May.

“I think it is a beautiful thing to see the smile on someone’s face when they get a gift from Grady,” his mother said. “It is very powerful and I think it pays a lot of things forward. Our visits are always random and unexpected and spread joy and kindness. Wherever we can find people, Grady will drop an arrangement off. This endeavor has no limits.”

Witowski lives in Sparrowbush with his mother and father, Paul Witkowski, who is a U.S. Marine veteran who served two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He has three siblings, Mason, 15, June, 10, and River, 6. He participates in modified soccer and track, loves spending time with his support dog, Tug, and his cat, Toby. Witowski also enjoys fishing, hunting, listening to music and riding four-wheelers.

Neuhaus introduced his Citizen of the Month Award, which acknowledges outstanding Orange County residents, in January of 2017. To nominate someone for the Citizen of the Month Award, email ceoffice@orangecountygov.com or mail a letter to “Citizen of the Month” at 255-275 Main St. Goshen, NY 10924. Be sure to include the nominee’s name, hometown, a list of their accomplishments, why you are nominating them, and any other pertinent information. Nominees must be from Orange County.

Photo caption: Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus and Grady Witkowski.