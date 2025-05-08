Orange County health officials confirm measles cases

The Orange County Department of Health confirmed three cases of measles in children under five years old living in Orange County. Health officials are asking all residents to make sure they are up to date on their vaccinations to stay protected.

“Protecting yourself and your loved ones from preventable diseases like measles is critically important,” said Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus. “Vaccination is a safe and effective way to ensure the health and safety of our families and our community. I urge all residents to review their vaccination records and speak to their healthcare providers if they have any questions.”

Measles is a very contagious disease caused by a virus. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. You can also catch it by touching surfaces with the virus on them and then touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

People who are immune to measles are not at risk of getting sick. People are considered immune if they:

• received two doses of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine

• were born before January 1, 1957

• had a confirmed case of measles in the past

• had a blood test showing immunity

Those born before 1957 are likely immune because they were exposed to the virus as children. Those born between 1957 and 1971 should check with their doctor, as vaccines given during that time may not have worked well.

Vaccination

Most people in New York have already been vaccinated.

To be fully protected, a person needs two doses of the MMR vaccine. The first dose is usually given between 12 and 15 months of age, and the second dose is usually given between four and six years of age, but can be given as soon as 28 days after the first dose.

If you’re not sure about your vaccination status, talk to your doctor.

Measles can lead to serious health problems such as:

• pneumonia (lung infection)

• encephalitis (swelling of the brain)

• miscarriage or early birth

• hospitalization

• death

Measles Symptoms

Symptoms usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure but can take up to 21 days to appear. They include:

• high fever

• cough

• runny nose

• red, watery eyes

Three to five days after symptoms start:

• A red rash begins, usually starting on the face and spreading to the rest of the body

• Small, raised bumps may appear on top of the red spots

• The rash can spread and merge together

• Fever may rise to over 104 degres Fahrenheit when the rash appears

A person with measles can spread it to others from four days before the rash appears to four days after the rash appears.

While measles is often thought of as a childhood disease, people of any age can get it. The best way to prevent measles is by being vaccinated.

What Health Providers Should Do

Healthcare providers should report any suspected measles cases immediately. Call the Orange County Department of Health at 845-291-2330, anytime, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.