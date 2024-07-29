Maurice D. Hinchey Hudson River Valley NHA to grant $25K for event sponsorships

The Maurice D. Hinchey Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area (NHA) announced that $25,000 is available for event sponsorships today, with applications due August 15, 2024.

The 2024 Sponsorship Program will fund events in the fall of 2024 that “showcase the area’s history and contribute to the regional heritage tourism economy of the Hudson River Valley,” the NHA announced. Events that ultimately win funding will be those that feature “a range of engaging programming and initiatives aimed at connecting people with the region’s history and historic resources.”

Andy Kitzmann, executive director of the Maurice D. Hinchey Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area said, “By awarding National Heritage Area funds to locally developed projects, the Sponsorship Program illustrates the unique cooperative framework of the National Heritage Area program at its very best: harnessing federal resources to encourage engaging, homegrown initiatives that promote the many historic and cultural assets of the entire Hudson Valley.”

The NHA said that applications featuring multiple event dates and partnering organizations will be given priority. Funding for this grant program comes from the National Park Service.

The Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area program was established by Congress in 1996 and is funded through the National Park Service and Department of the Interior. The mission of the Maurice D. Hinchey Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area is to “recognize, preserve, protect and interpret the nationally significant historic, cultural and natural resources of the Hudson River Valley for the benefit of the nation.” The Hudson River Valley Greenway is the management entity for the Maurice D. Hinchey Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area.

Visit hudsonrivervalley.com for more information on the Maurice D. Hinchey Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area.