Local towns blanketed in smoke

Chester horses graze under a yellow haze.

Monroe’s Brian Meade shared this photo of a red sun in a gray sky.

Jackie Sun took this photo in Chester. “We are not spending much time outside right now, which is tough with a 3 year old child,” she said.

Karyn Winaker snapped this hazy photos in Goshen’s Arcadia Hills. “An upside of the smoke is that Legoland is less visible,” she said.

“The thick, hazy, smoke filled air has such a debilitating effect on our senses,” said Lydia Cudaros, who took this photo in Sugar Loaf.

A hazy view of Monroe, captured by Denise Lasky.

Monroe-Woodbury High School surrounded by smog.

An orange sky over Harriman.