Local students achieve Dean’s List at PCT

The Pennsylvania College of Technology recently announced that the following students have earned placement on the Dean’s List for the fall 2024 semester. To achieve this honor, undergraduate students must earn six or more credits and have a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

• Nyah M. Gipson of Middletown, who is working toward a bachelor’s degree in architecture

• Matthew J. Morgiewicz of Goshen, who is working toward a bachelor’s degree in welding and fabrication engineering technology

• Sophia F. Solimando of New Hampton, who is working toward a bachelor’s degree in engineering design technology

• Andrew J. Woznick of New Hampton, who is working toward an associate’s degree in applied science, heavy construction equipment technology

Congratulations!