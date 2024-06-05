Local resident takes on county media relations job

On June 4, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus announced that the County’s director of public information and media relations will be Rebecca Sheehan. Her appointment was effective Monday.

“I am glad to have Rebecca on my team. She has great experience and will bring fresh new energy to the position,” Neuhaus said. “We’re all looking forward to working with her.”

Getting her start in newspapers, (Star-Ledger, Newark, NJ), Sheehan spent the last 10 years at Satin Fine Foods, Inc. (Chester, NY), where she was the voice of the brand on all social media platforms. The county’s announcement noted Sheehan’s “plethora of experience in getting pertinent information out to people in a captivating manner,” including copywriting, video making, “and everything in between.” She currently lives in Blooming Grove.

“I am so honored and excited for this opportunity,” Sheehan said. “I am ready to take on this new challenge and eager to get started! I’m bringing my passion for social media growth and engagement, with new ideas and a fresh perspective to this position.”