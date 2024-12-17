Local History Committee debuts first issue of ‘The History Journal’

The Friends of the Goshen Public Library announced the launch of the inaugural issue of The History Journal, a publication created by the Local History Committee of the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society. The Journal features a series of articles by local authors about the storied history of our local communities. Articles will also include many interesting and rare photographs. Topics of the first issue range from the prehistoric settlers at Lookout Mountain to the story of Goshen High School’s 1972 championship football team.

The History Journal will be available in the main lobby of the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society for a $15 donation (by check payable to The Friends of the Goshen Public Library or with cash) on Saturdays (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Sundays (1 to 4 p.m.) as well as Mondays and Thursdays in the Local History Room upstairs in the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All proceeds from this offering of The History Journal will benefit The Friends of the Goshen Public Library.