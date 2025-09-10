Local fan meets racing champion

Nathan Dershem of Goshen recently had a dream come true when he met his hero, NASCAR champion Joey Logano, at the Poconos Raceway. Dershem has admired Logano since he was first introduced to NASCAR several years ago.

The experience was exciting for Dersham and Logano was truly interested in spending time with his young fan prior to racing in Sunday’s Cup Race.

In addition to his interest in NASCAR, the 2024 Goshen High School graduate played football, basketball, and wrestled. Recently, he was accepted to The Compass Program at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, where he will pursue studies in Sports Information and Media.

Dershem’s parents, Maria and Jeff, wish to thank the Town of Goshen Chief James Post and Officer Donahue, WTBQ’s Taylor Sterling, Frank Truatt, and photographer Ed, along with Cara Philyaw and Drew Taylor from the Joey Logano Racing/Joey Logano Foundation for making the memorable experience possible.