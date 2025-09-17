Local company must answer alleged violations in court

PDJ Components, a roof truss, floor truss and wall panel manufacturing plant located on Brookside Avenue in the Village of Chester, was a subject of conversation at the Sept. 8 meeting of the board of trustees

The company is due in court next month to answer site maintenance violation allegations such as trash, dust and litter on their premises. The company’s owner met with officials this spring and was given a list of things to do for the company to be in compliance with village statutes.

The site has been the source of complaints from neighbors for creating dust pollution, working 24 hours a day, and making loud noises. During the meeting, it was mentioned that Village Court will determine the fines for the alleged violations.

Also discussed at the meeting was the potential for the village to draft a law regulating ownership of chickens and other pets. Nothing definitive was discussed, but the subject was left open for further future conversation.

The board also discussed the need for a law banning overnight parking in the Grand View Terrace community. Officials indicated that there is a house in the neighborhood that hosts overnight guests who park on the street, although the village has a ban on short-term rentals. The board said they would like to get a petition from neighborhood residents requesting the law before proceeding.

The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary is seeking to sell banners with pictures of veterans that will be attached to light posts around the village. The board voted unanimously to support the effort and said they will be in contact with local utilities to get permission to use the poles.

The board approved $24,000 in funds for paving projects for the Water Department and Village Hall property. An amended fee schedule was also passed.

Village of Chester Board meeting are scheduled for the second Monday of each month and are held at 45 Main St. above the Police Department beginning at 7 p.m.