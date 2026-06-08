Local Boy Scout improves facilities at Braeside Camp

Evan Barnes of New Hampton, a soon-to-be Eagle Scout of Troop 4063 in Goshen, recently organized and conducted a project to improve the grounds at Braeside Camp in Middletown.

Braeside Camp has been an important place for many in the community as a not-for-profit summer camp geared towards providing underprivileged children with positive camping experiences.

The project focused on overhauling a specific camp area by installing handmade benches, a new fire pit, and a protective fence overlooking a steep cliff. This isn’t the first time the troop has sought to improve Braeside Camp, however, with Eagle Scout Jon Valerio conducting a similar project at a different site within the camp.

People both in and out of the troop attended and aided with the construction of facilities. When asked, most people identified making a positive impact on the communities and specifically the children that visit to be a primary factor in their decision to attend.

Although this project will have a lasting impact on the camp, Barnes agrees that there’s still room for improvement for the rest of the camp and urges people to contribute and volunteer for this important site which has served the community for more than 100 years.