Living Horse Hall of Fame Election results

The Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame’s Living Horse Hall of Fame nominating committee recently announced the results of the 2026 elections.

Museum members voted for the four horses they believed exemplified greatness: Bettor’s Wish, Buck I St Pat, Manchego and Nuncio, all celebrated for their racing achievements. These horses will be inducted on Hall of Fame Day, Sunday, July 5, 2026, at the Museum’s annual dinner.

The Hall of Fame Day celebrations will also include the inductions of John M. Egloff, DVM, Marvin Katz, Michael G. Kimelman and David Reid into the Hall of Fame. Bea Farber, Morton Finder, Jenna’s Beach Boy, Kikikatie, Naughty But Nice, Ralph Hanover and Rum Customer will be inducted into the Hall of the Immortals. Derick Giwner and Ellen Taylor will be inducted into the Communicators Hall of Fame.

For more information on the Hall of Fame weekend and related activities, log onto the Museum’s website at harnessmuseum.com starting April 2026 or call the Museum at 845-294-6330.