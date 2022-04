For the first time since it closed in January of last year for renovations, Limoncello at the Orange Inn is inviting diners back inside for its soft reopening starting this Wednesday, April 13.

The boutique hotel above the restaurant will open in approximately two months, according to Limoncello’s manager Gilberto Gonzalez.

The restaurant’s bar, lounge, lobby, and main dining room will be open Tuesdays through Sundays offering lunch, dinner, and lounge menus.