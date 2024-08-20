Lightstar Renewables revises site plan for solar array

Lightstar Renewables is seeking considerable modifications to its project called “NY Solar” at 190 Greycourt Road in Chester. Previously the plan had received a negative SEQRA declaration. Now they are seeking a revised site plan approval.

According to the applicant, the lease area remains at 22.85 acres, with the footprint (including screening and stormwater controls) no larger than 20.17 acres, which includes a fenced area of 17.98 acres where the actual solar panels will reside.

At its August 7 meeting, the Chester Town Planning Board was skeptical of Lightstar Renewable’s request, stating the changes were significant and may require the opening of a new public hearing. Of particular concern was the distance of the array from the road — 90 feet versus the required 120 feet — and how close the array would come to residences.

Other changes were made based on a new racking system for the panels. The old hardware could be developed on slopes with a grading of up to 15%. The new hardware requires grading down to a 14% slope in the north-south direction and an 8% slope in the east-west direction. The height of the panels has also been changed. According to applicant documents submitted to the planning board, the total maximum array height was permitted at 12 feet but is now proposed at 7 feet, 11.4 inches. Due to the slight shifts in design, the project’s landscaping was also adjusted, but an old oak tree on the property will remain untouched.

The planning board attorney said a new plan must be submitted showing that the project still complies with town code. The applicant will be back before the board either September 4 or October 2 with a more definitive plan in hand, so the board can judge their next step.

Other business

In other news, a property at 1125 Kings Highway was granted a lot line change to allow agricultural use to continue on the property.

And 193BMD, a warehouse on 193 Black Meadow Road, made progress toward their goal of adding a 25,000-square-foot addition. They had received a negative declaration back in October 2022 and obtained a wetland permit from the DEC since then. They were told to come back to the board on September 4 when they will likely receive approval for the project.