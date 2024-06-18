Lightstar Renewables project heads to environmental review phase

Lightstar Renewables was on hand at the June 6 Goshen Planning Board meeting before a joint public hearing with both the planning board and town board.

The project seeks to build a solar energy system on 60.7 acres along Route 94. The applicant was seeking a site plan approval from the planning board and later on a special use permit from the town board.

The meeting started with a moment of silence commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day, prompting a comment from town board member Philip Canterino that his father landed at Omaha Beach in France that fateful day and survived. He was 38 years old at the time, and so was known as “Pop” by the younger members of his troop.

Deputy Chairman Phil Dropkin was serving as chairman because Lee Bergus was absent from the meeting. Olivia Feldman was on hand for Lightstar Renewables, giving their presentation.

She said solar development is a benefit to communities around New York State and asked that the public hearing be closed after June 6’s proceeding. Both the planning board and town board ultimately granted this request.

Neighbor of the property John Russo Sr. said he had concerns over the environmental impact of the project, including how many trees will be cut down. Feldman said Lightstar was working with the Russos to mitigate their concerns. The project requires the clear cutting of 385 trees, some of which will be replaced by new trees.

The current plan is for white pines to be the tree chosen to replace the old trees, but planning board member Diana Lupinski complained that those trees are not aesthetically pleasing. Feldman agreed the type of tree is up for discussion and it does not have to be white pines.

The property has wetlands on it and Feldman said Lightstar is working closely with the DEC to follow all state protocols as part of the SEQRA process. She said she does not expect flooding to be a problem on the site.

The public hearing was closed for the project with a 10-day period for write-in comments and it will now continue with the SEQRA process and ultimately seek a special use permit from the town board.

Other projects

A draft resolution was approved for an outdoor pool project at 31 Creamery Circle. The owner of 31 Creamery Circle said, “Am I done” and the board responded, yes, you are done.

The board approved a draft resolution with a site amendment for Owens Road Solar, a 126.3-acre solar project along Owens Road. The site has two development areas and developers have asked to get a building permit for the first area before the second area because they have failed to clear trees from wetlands on the second area.

The Persoon subdivision along Maple Ave., Winners Circle Lane, and Breezeway Lane qualified for a $81,000 bond after a brief discussion. The project seeks to develop 27 residential lots.