Library summer reading programs begin in July

As you make your summer plans, don’t forget that it is almost time for summer reading programs for adults, teens and children at the Goshen Public Library. This year’s theme is Color Our World and includes art-themed programs for all ages. It runs from July 1 through August 8.

Registration opens June 23, both in-person at the library and online at goshenpubliclibrary.org .

Volunteer registration also opens on June 23, in person at the library. Teens students who will be going into grades seven through 12 and need summer volunteer hours are invited to attend the volunteer training on Thursday, June 19 from 5-6 p.m. or Saturday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. It is mandatory for teens who have not volunteered in previous summers, and open to returning teens who would like a refresher. The library is located at 366 Main St. For more information, call (845) 294-6606.

Back by popular demand this year, the system-wide RCLS Road Trip will return for summer reading. Picking up a library passport will enable visits to some or all of the 46 libraries in the Ramapo Catskill Library System.

Come and chill (the air conditioning is on!) at the library this summer.