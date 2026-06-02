Library roundup

The official start of summer is just a few weeks away. It brings longer days with warmer weather and symbolizes balance and community. This is a perfect time to celebrate the season by stopping by the library for historical programs, crafts, music and start of Summer Reading.

Events to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary

One program we’d like to especially highlight is our 250th Anniversary Celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, “The Story of America: 250 Years Later” will be held on June 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This program will honor our rich colonial history. Patrons will have the opportunity to see historical artifacts presented by the Goshen Historical Society, including: a Surveyor’s Compass made around 1771 and owned by Major Thomas Moffat, a Revolutionary War sword, and surgical scissors that belonged to Dr. Benjamin Tusten of Goshen, a surgeon and colonel in the Patriot Army who served at the Battle of Minisink. There will be many other items for you to learn about and enjoy. While, beholding these and other timeless pieces, patrons can also enjoy performances of American classics and favorites that honor our nation’s history and spirit with the Goshen High School Orchestra!

The event will also have colonial-inspired crafts for children and adults. All ages of attendees can try writing with quill pens as people did in Colonial America using feathers and inks made from berries, charcoal and plants. Children can make their very own Quiet Dolls, also know as Pew Babies or Prayer Dolls. These soft dolls were originally made to keep kids quiet throughout church services, sometimes for hours! These dolls were faceless and served as reminders for children to always be kind: that their character mattered more than appearance. Adults can enjoy making wildflower candles. For the people of the 1770s, sundown didn’t mean leisure; it meant finding enough light to cook, sew, write, or simply move around the house. Candles were essential, and how they were made reveals a lot about life in the colonies. To add some creativity to these candles, colonists used wildflowers from their land to personalize them.

Summer Reading events

Summer Reading officially starts with two kickoff events in the final week of June. On June 29, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., children and families are invited to “Dig into Magic” with magical storyteller Conrad Cologne. This program combines laughter, dinosaurs, and archaeology with magic to inspire a love for reading! Adults can join in on June 30, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with Felted Painting. Join Christine Adams in creating beautiful artwork using wool instead of paint, by layering and combining textured designs into different landscapes. Registration on our online calendar is required for both events.

Beginning the week after July 4, the library will offer daily programs for children and adults. Please check our website’s online calendar for all events with details and make sure to register for all programs unless noted that it’s a drop-in program.