Library Roundup

The Goshen Public Library is proud to support the Goshen Ecumenical Food Pantry through a recent donation of more than 100 small kitchen appliances, helping meet an important community need. The donation included electric tea kettles, coffee makers, and other essential items that will help community members and families prepare meals and hot beverages safely and comfortably in their homes.

This kitchen appliance drive was organized in partnership with the Goshen Food Pantry as part of both organizations’ ongoing commitment to community engagement and service. Each year, the Goshen Public Library partners with the Food Pantry to identify meaningful ways to extend its mission beyond books and programs. After successfully collecting crock pots, griddles and toaster ovens for the last two years, we decided on electric tea kettles and coffee pots this year.

Library staff worked together to coordinate the collection and sort donations. The overwhelming response from the community reflects Goshen’s strong spirit of generosity and care for its neighbors.

The Library is grateful to everyone who contributed to this effort. This donation shows how small, practical items can have a big impact on daily life. By working with the Goshen Food Pantry, we can directly support residents in a new way.

The Goshen Food Pantry distributed the appliances and other donated food items to individuals and families who need them most, including veterans, seniors and those transitioning into stable housing. The Library extends its sincere thanks to the Food Pantry for its partnership and dedication to serving the community.

The Goshen Public Library looks forward to continuing collaborations that strengthen local connections and improve quality of life for Goshen residents through shared support and community-driven initiatives. Stop by the Library or log onto, goshenpubliclibrary.org to see what else we are up to. Thank you, Goshen!

The Goshen Public Library and Historical Society is located at 366 Main St. in Goshen. For information, call 845-294-6606.