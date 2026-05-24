Library roundup

Do you love to cook? Looking for new recipes or ways to brush up on your kitchen skills? We are thrilled to announce a new addition to our digital databases that will help you do that and a whole lot more!



Goshen Library cardholders can access Library Chef, a free, interactive cooking and wellness platform

Thanks to the generous support of the Friends of the Goshen Public Library we will now be offering Goshen Library cardholders access to Library Chef. Library Chef is a free, interactive platform offering live, virtual cooking, nutrition, and wellness demonstrations each month for adults, children and families each month.

Each month, Library Chef will air three live, virtual classes for adults that can be viewed on any device. These classes will cover a variety of topics including kitchen skills, nutrition, wellness, and cooking. Classes are taught by professional chefs, nutritionists and wellness experts. Each month showcases new recipes and skills for viewers of all experience levels, from beginner chefs to experts. As you view these live sessions you will also be able to interact with the instructor by asking questions through the chat feature. If you can’t catch the live class, unlimited replays are available to view at your convenience on the platform.

Junior Chef classes offer live, virtual kitchen skills lessons for kids

In addition to the three live classes for adults; Library Chef also offers two live, virtual classes for children and families. Junior Chef classes are designed for kids ages 5-16 and focus on fun kitchen skills and creativity. These interactive classes blend stories and recipes to teach kids basic techniques and build life skills. Kids are encouraged to ask questions through the chat during the class and interact with the instructor. Replays of any past classes can be viewed at any time as well.

Where can I sign up for Library Chef?

You can sign up anytime for Library Chef right through our website. Simply log on to our website, www.goshenpubliclibary.org, and click on services to access the dropdown menu. On that menu you can click on digital services to bring up our database access page. Scroll through until you reach the Library Chef icon. Clicking on the icon will bring you to the Library Chef platform where you can set up an account for free using your Goshen Public Library card number. Once you input your information, look for an authentication code in your email (don’t forget to check your spam folder if you don’t see it right away) to complete your account set up. Once your account is set up you can log in anytime through our website or directly on the Library Chef platform.