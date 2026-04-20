Library roundup

First and foremost, we are so grateful to our community for voting to pass the library budget. Your support ensures that we can continue to be a space for connection, learning, and fun for everyone. Thank you for trusting us in having an important role in keeping our community together as we love serving you. This spring, the library has a full schedule of programs catered to bring people together: from book sales to workshops, there’s something for everyone here at the library.

Friends of the Library book sale

The Friends of the Library are having their book sale on April 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day. Patrons can browse gently used books, puzzles, CDs and DVDs. It’s a great chance to find affordable books and support the library. Also on April 25, from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., writers of all levels can join a new monthly program called the Creative Writing Workshop. This class offers inspiration and helpful tips for things like plot and character development.

Community Blood Drive

We are hosting a Community Blood Drive with the New York Blood Center on April 27 from 12 p.m.– 6 p.m. Those interested are asked to schedule a timeslot through a link provided on the library’s website calendar for the event.

Crafting events

Creative crafters can enjoy another of our favored felted programs on April 30, 6– 7 p.m. This hands-on program will show how to shape wool into mushroom tops for glass jars. These unique containers are perfect for holding small items and adding a playful touch to your home.

Multiple happenings on May 2

On May 2, the library has several programs. The Saturday Book Club starts at 10 a.m. and will discuss “Only Time will Tell” by Jeffery Archer. Then, starting at 11:30 a.m., we have Herbal Hour which offers a relaxed space to discuss natural topics and create a cute craft. And in the afternoon, The Chess Club meets from 2– 4 p.m., welcoming all skill levels and ages to enjoy a classic game of strategy.

History events at the library

Those interested in learning more about the history of Goshen can attend a presentation on May 5, at 6 p.m.: Goshen NY, a Fabric of a Town. Presented by author Sandra Rothenberger, this talk provides stories behind local landmarks, events and historical figures offering a deeper look into the history of Goshen. On May 9, The Friends Lecture Series will host a talk on the History of Knife Manufacture in Walden, NY. You’ll learn how Walden earned the nickname “Knifetown USA”, from its humble beginnings in the 1800s. The same day from 2 - 4 p.m., patrons can also enjoy live music with Music for Humanity, featuring local artist, Kyle Hancharick, performing contemporary folk music.

Junk Journaling

On May 12, 6 – 7 p.m., we have a Junk Journaling workshop. The library will provide a notebook and scrap goodies and artistic mediums to create a beautiful journal of your very own. This program will be the start of a monthly creative social program.

Please make sure to check the libraries online calendar to register if needed, or check if the program is drop-in.