Library roundup

The Goshen Public Library continues to support learning, productivity, and community connection by offering a variety of reservable spaces for its card holders. If you’re a student looking for a quiet place to concentrate, a professional needing a private spot for a virtual meeting, or a group seeking a place to gather, the library has options to fit your needs.



Quiet spaces for studying and more

Study rooms are available for individuals or small groups of up to four people. These rooms provide a quiet, comfortable setting ideal for studying, tutoring sessions, or collaborative work. For those needing complete privacy, the library also offers a one-person study pod, perfect for phone calls, virtual meetings, or focused laptop work.

Reserving a study room is simple and convenient. Goshen Public Library card holders can visit the library’s website at www.goshenpubliclibrary.org and follow the services link to book a room online. Reservations can also be made by calling the reference desk at (845) 294-6606 ext. 106, where staff are happy to assist. If you don’t have a Goshen card, you are still welcome to use the space if it’s available, but you won’t be able to reserve it ahead of time.

Larger areas for group gatherings

For larger groups and community gatherings, the library provides meeting room options. A smaller meeting room is available for groups of up to ten people, making it a great choice for team meetings or small workshops. For larger events, presentations, or community programs, the spacious Pomares Community Room offers a flexible setting that can accommodate bigger audiences.

Library card holders interested in reserving a meeting room should begin by reviewing the meeting room policies and details, found on the library website or at the library, which outline guidelines for use and availability. Once reviewed, a reservation form can be completed either online through the library’s website or in person at the reference desk.

By offering these dedicated spaces, the Goshen Public Library continues its mission of fostering education, collaboration, and community engagement. If you need a quiet corner to focus or a room to bring people together, the library is here to help you make it happen.