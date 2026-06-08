Library roundup

Get ready to dig into an unforgettable summer at the Goshen Public Library! Preparations are underway for our 2026 Summer Reading Program, “Unearth a Story,” a season packed with discovery, imagination and adventure for readers of all ages.

This year’s theme explores the exciting worlds of dinosaurs, paleontology and archaeology. If you’re interested in digging into a great book, uncovering hidden histories, or exploring stories from the past, Unearth a Story celebrates the joy of discovery that reading brings.

What is the library offering this summer?

Throughout the summer, the library will offer programs, activities, and special events for children, teens, and adults. From hands-on learning experiences to entertaining performances, there will be plenty of opportunities to explore, create, and connect as a community.

Registration for Summer Reading begins June 22, through the Beanstack app. Participants can track their reading, complete activities, and earn prizes all summer long.

Library joins initiative to support emotional growth through play

The Goshen Public Library is excited to be part of MESH Helps’ first national Play for Resilience initiative this summer, bringing resilience-building play experiences to families through community spaces like libraries across the country. Through this initiative, the library has received MESH Helps resources and accredited toys and games designed to support emotional growth, storytelling, problem-solving, creativity and connection. These resources will be featured in Monday Night MESH, held Mondays beginning July 6 from 6:30–7:15 p.m. for children ages seven through 12. This fun and welcoming program gives kids the opportunity to play, connect, and grow while building important mental, emotional, and social health skills through engaging, hands-on activities. Registration opens one week in advance for each session.

Summer Reading Kickoff program is June 29

We’re also excited to announce June 29 from 4 to 5 p.m. is our Children’s Summer Reading Kickoff Program featuring magical storyteller Conrad Cologne. Families are invited to enjoy “Dig into Magic!” a laughter-filled and interactive family magic show that combines storytelling, reading fun, and plenty of surprises.

Summer Reading at the library is all about curiosity, creativity, and discovering something new. So brush off your explorer’s hat and get ready to Unearth a Story with us this summer.