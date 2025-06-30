Library Roundup

Summer Reading is here at the library, and there are plenty of upcoming programs related to our theme of “Color Your World” to help you broaden your creative horizons.

Starting with some programs for adults, on July 8 at 6 p.m. is Sushi Felting. Participants will learn how to craft felt sushi that’s too cute to eat. Instruction will be provided by fiber artist Christine Adams.

On July 15 at 6 p.m., there will be a concert by Marc Berger. At this special concert, Marc, joined by guitar wizard Steve Kirkman, will perform songs from his album Ride and he will share some unforgettable stories about his experiences as an easterner in remote parts of the mountain and desert West.

July 16 at 6 p.m. is Floating Frame Line Art. Participants will be crafting a simple, elegant piece of art to frame and adorn your wall. This will be led by our highly talented reference librarian, Ruth Mallard.

July 22 at 6p.m. is Mark McKenna’s Comic Workshop. With decades of experience in the comic book industry for both Marvel and DC, having worked on titles featuring popular characters including Deadpool, Batman, and Wolverine, he’ll share his process and techniques to help you learn to create comic art.

For teens, every Tuesday in July we’re hosting a drop-in Endless Art Challenge from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Community Room.

Another teen program on the calendar is Nature Photography with naturalist, George Steele on July 10 at 1 p.m. We’ll be providing an introduction to basic photography skills, followed with a nature walk photo session and an indoor critique session. Please bring your own cell phone or digital camera.

Additionally for teens, we have Dungeon Crawlers on July 17. Join a band of heroes as they combat the evil that threatens the realm with an interactive game board for an immersive experience.

We are still looking for interested teen volunteers to help with our summer program. If you are in grades 7-12 and would like to get a head start on earning your volunteer hours, please stop in anytime to register.

And this year also marks the return of the RCLS Road Trip. This year, you can pick up a travel log and get a stamp for each RCLS library you visit. Every visit earns you a raffle ticket with bonus tickets for every fifth visit and a social media photo contest. The travel log lists a fun fact and a challenge for every library in the system. The Road Trip is going through September 30, but if you’re aiming to visit as many libraries as possible, we recommend getting an early start.

Don’t forget that this Saturday, July 5 is a book sale presented by the Friends of the Goshen Public Library. We’re also taking donations for the Craft Supply Swap that we’re hosting on July 26.