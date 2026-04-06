Library roundup

The Goshen Public Library invites all Goshen kids to participate in “Read Beyond the Beaten Path @ The Library.” Lots of fun activities are planned for the spring for kids of all ages.

Five-week Storytime sessions will be starting the week of April 13 and will run through the week of May 11. There are classes for all ages from birth and up, and for the spring session each Storytime classes will be open on a drop-in basis as space allows, to Goshen residents first. Take a look at the library’s online calendar on our website for detailed information on each Storytime group.

Special Storytime programs

In addition to our regular Storytime groups, we are also excited to offer several special Storytime sessions this spring. On Friday, April 17 and Friday, May 22 from 3-3:30 p.m., the library will hold its Sensory Play Group, open to kids ages three to eight with a parent. This group is specially designed for young children with diverse learning needs and their families. Kids ages two-and-a-half to five are invited to join Nature’s Wonders Storytime to celebrate the beauty of the natural world on Tuesdays from 10-10:45 a.m., beginning April 14. Registration for both special Storytime sessions will open one week prior to each class. Kids ages three to five can drop in with a parent to enjoy stories read in both Spanish and English at Bilingual Storytime on Thursdays from 4-4:30 p.m., beginning on April 16.

Activities for school-age kids

The library has many activities this spring for school-age children. On Mondays from 4:30-5:30 p.m., kids in grades kindergarten through sixth grade can join Monday Nature Makers programs. Nature Makers will be gardening, painting, and learning all about the natural world each week. Classes begin on April 13, and registration for each class will open the week prior to the class. Wednesday special programs will include a create your own garden gnome program, a plant party, salt art, a special Mother’s Day program and a LEGO program. Each of these programs will take place on Wednesday from 4:30-5:30 p.m., and will begin on April 9. For detailed information on each class and to register, please check out the library’s online calendar.

Help the library celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of Pokémon by joining the Pokémon Club on Tuesdays from 5-6 p.m. Kids in grades two to five can register for the club on the liberay calendar beginning one week prior to each class. Kids in grades five to eight can dive into the world of middle grade fandoms at Middle Grade Mayhem programs on Tuesdays from 6:30-7:15 p.m. Learn to create your own manga in Manga Madness programs on Fridays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Kids ages seven to 11 can register for this series of classes beginning on April 10.

Reading challenge

Kids of all ages are invited to sign up for the Take a Library Hike Reading Challenge to earn a prize for reading this spring beginning April 13. The library is also offerering a button design contest. Pick up a template beginning on April 13 and design your cutest Capybara button. The winner’s button will be turned into a real button for everyone to wear.

Check out the online calendar for more information on all our spring programs or stop in and pick up a spring flyer.