Library Roundup

Who remembers the joy of going to the Scholastic Book Fair in elementary school? Racks of books for sale just waiting for the right kid! Wouldn’t it be great if we could go back and recapture that book fair joy as adults?

The Newburgh Brewing Company, in partnership with Golden Hour Books, is trying to help us do just that with their third annual “Books for the ‘Burgh and Friends” and they have invited us to be a part of the fun!

“Books for the ‘Burgh and Friends” is a grown-up book fair for adults (21 and over) that will benefit local libraries. On Nov. 13 everyone age 21 and over, is invited to stop by the Newburgh Brewing Company from 4 p.m. - 11 p m to shop from a selection of children’s books and immediately donate any purchased books to a local library. The Goshen Public Library & Historical Society will be joined at the event by The Newburgh Free Library, The Cornwall Public Library, Moffat Library of Washingtonville, The Marlboro Free Library, Josephine-Louise Public Library (Walden), The Montgomery Free Library, and The Newburgh Armory Library. You are welcome to donate your purchased books to any of the libraries in attendance.

Anyone purchasing a book will receive a souvenir pint glass, a raffle ticket for the chance to win raffle prizes donated by local businesses, and a complimentary pint of beer. There will be additional pint glasses for sale at the brewery with all sale proceeds being donated to The Newburgh Free Library. Local artist Rob Mounier will also be on hand, live painting a canvas celebrating all things libraries and reading. Upon completion, the canvas will be donated and displayed at the Newburgh Armory Library. There will also be music, raffles and of course books in this celebration of reading.

There will be 30 different children’s books available to choose from in English and Spanish and the goal is to supply each library with two copies of each book. To meet this incredible goal we will need all of your help. We hope that you can join us at the event and celebrate all things reading with us and other book lovers in person, but if you are unable to attend please stop by the Goshen Public Library to find out how you can sponsor a book for us. Donations can be dropped off at the Circulation Desk and will go towards the purchase of a book for the children’s room.

The Goshen Public Library would like to thank the Newburgh Brewing Company and Golden Hour Books for inviting us to be a part of this special night, and more importantly for their support for local libraries and local children. We are so grateful for everyone’s support and their efforts to put books in the hands of kids from our local communities. We hope to see you at “Books for the ‘Burgh and Friends.”

The Goshen Public Library and Historical Society is located at 366 Main St. in Goshen. For information, call (845) 294-6606.