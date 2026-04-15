Library roundup

Over the past year, the Library has remained committed to providing meaningful services and programs for residents of all ages. Our programs continued to inspire curiosity and creativity through storytimes, crafts, and educational activities that encourage a lifelong love of reading and learning. We also host multiple book discussions, lectures, and wellness programs that bring neighbors together and invest in our community’s welfare.

One of the things that makes our library so special is the strength of our community partnerships. This year, we continued our annual collaboration with the Goshen Ecumenical Food Pantry to collect small kitchen appliances for local families. Thanks to the generosity of our community, over 100 electric tea kettles and coffee pots were collected and distributed to members of our community in need.

Last year over 99,000 people walked through our doors. Our staff has worked diligently behind the scenes to ensure that our collections and services remain relevant and accessible to the entire community. From expanding our physical, digital, and special collections, like the Library of Things and videogames, to maintaining welcoming spaces for study, research, and gathering, our goal is always to meet the evolving needs of our community. With support from local politicians, we were able to add both a Study Pod and a Maker Space that we named, “The Libratory.” We are now able to offer one-on-one technology help and provide access to advanced technology like 3D printers, specialized scanners and printers, and cutting machines. The Local History Room also continues to play an important role in preserving Goshen’s rich heritage, providing residents and researchers with valuable access to local history resources.

As we look ahead, the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society remains committed to building this momentum. We will continue to expand programs, strengthen partnerships, develop our collections, and ensure that our library remains a welcoming space for everyone in our community.

I’m proud of all that we accomplished together at the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society this year. Our library continues to be a welcoming and vibrant center for learning, connection, and community life. None of this would be possible without the support of our dedicated staff, trustees, Friends of the Library, volunteers, and patrons.