Library roundup

One of our goals at the library is to have our resources accessible to a wide range of people, to this end we have several technologies working to enhance the library experience that many people may not know about.

Accessible resources

In our adult services area, we have a reading machine designed to allow individuals who are blind or have limited vision to read books and magazines. This machine can both magnify text as well as convert text to audio. The magnification of text can be used with a range of contrast options on the display to make seeing words easier. The system can also detect letters and words and output audio, which can be used with headphones. While use of this machine is limited to the time in which the library is open, we are proud to offer this as a service to our patrons so that individuals with impaired vision can still read text.

As a related service, we are partnered with the New York State Talking Book and Braille Library and have a sample of the digital audiobook players they have for residents who are unable to read print books. If you’re curious about the hands-on experience of their digital readers or would like more information about signing up, just stop by the reference desk.

Another piece of accessibility technology that we have installed in the library is a hearing loop in the library’s community room. Any library program that uses the room’s built-in speakers is also transmitting the signal using hearing loop technology. This allows patrons who use hearing aids with telecoils to hear the same sound that’s coming from the speakers directly into their hearing aid, resulting in clearer sound.

Services for those with limited knowledge of English language

The library also strives to be a helpful resource for individuals who may not be fluent in English. To serve those patrons, we have a live translation device at our reference desk that can do live translations of spoken words from 130 different languages. This device has two back-to-back tablets that serve as sort of a chat room that puts text into one language on the host side and another language on the guest side. Alternatively, it’s also possible for a patron to use their own device with it. Even if English isn’t a language that you’re comfortable with, we’re ready to help serve you here at the library.

Making the library available to everyone

We also recognize that there are residents of the Goshen School District who have difficulty coming into the library and for that reason, we offer home delivery for home-bound patrons. For more information on that, please call our circulation desk.

We are always striving to make our collections and services reach as many people as possible. Beyond using specialized equipment, the heart of library service is person-to-person communication – we’d like to remind everyone that we’re always happy to help you with your information needs and will do our best to accommodate you, no matter what.