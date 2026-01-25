Library Roundup

The library is not just a place for books, we are starting 2026 off with a full slate of programs for everyone in the family.

Kicking things off in the children’s department drop in anytime starting n Jan. 26 to sign up for our Cozy up with a Good Book Reading Challenge. Kids can fill their reading mug with a “marshmallow” for each completed reading goal. While you are signing up for the reading challenge, don’t forget to check out our world map showcasing the many places our library patrons come from. Share your answer to where you come from and you’ll be entered to win a geography themed prize.

Kids ages 3-5 can drop in on Thursdays at 4 p m, starting Jan. 29 for our Bilingual Story Time where they will hear stories in both Spanish and English and do a related craft. Then on Fridays at 11 a.m., the whole family is invited to drop in for our Family Fun Storytime to hear some wintry stories and do a fun craft.

Kids who love to write are invited to create their own original stories and art to feature in our community run magazine, for more details on this opportunity stop by the children’s desk. Comic book fans ages 7-11 are invited to learn all about creating their own comic book on Fridays at 4:30, registration is open now on our online calendar for this creative program. Winter Middle Grade Mayhem is also open for registration now for kids in grades 5-8. We are celebrating all of the fandoms in this exciting program each week so whether you’re a builder or a demon hunter don’t miss this chance to join the fun also beginning on Jan. 26.

We have something to entertain every adult with every interest, too. For the creatives, we’re offering hands-on fun with Kimekomi Keepsakes, Feb. 3, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. and Wool You Be Mine, on Feb. 10 from 6-7:30 p.m., where you can explore textures and fabrics while making meaningful, heartfelt pieces. Ttake part in a deeply moving Cacao Ceremony on Feb. 17 from 6:00-7:15 p.m., honoring the Lunar New Year and the energy of new beginnings. Also, Voices of the Harlem Renaissance will be here on Feb. 24, as G. Oliver King brings the powerful words of Langston Hughes to life. These Tuesday Specials require registration, so please make sure to do so on the library’s online calendar.

For programs with movement, Wellness Wednesdays feature favorites like Gentle Zumba with Janice and Gentle Yoga with Tammy. If you’re looking to socialize, the newly formed Yarn Gang, our cozy crochet and yarn club meets Wednesdays while Salute and Sip, a coffee hour for Veterans, meets the first and third Thursday of the month.

The Goshen Public Library and Historical Society is located at 366 Main St. in Goshen. For information, call 845-294-6606.