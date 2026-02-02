Library Roundup

The Friends of the Goshen Public Library invite the community to enjoy a rich lineup of engaging lectures this spring as part of their ongoing Friends Lecture Series. Sponsored by the Friends and held in the Pomares Community Room, these in person programs highlight fascinating stories from Goshen and the Hudson Valley, offering adults the chance to learn, reflect, and connect with local history.

The series begins on Saturday, Feb. 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with “The Life & Times of Goshen Artist Horace Pippin” presented by Author Sal LaBruna. This lecture explores the life, work, and lasting influence of one of Goshen’s most celebrated artists, whose powerful and deeply personal paintings continue to resonate with audiences today.

On Saturday, March 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the focus shifts far back in time with Orange County Mastodons. Presented by SUNY Orange Prof. Corey Harris, attendees will discover locally found mastodon bones and gain insight into prehistoric life in our region.

The April lecture, “Dutch Colonization & Enslavement in New York,” takes place on Saturday, April 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Presented by Ulster County Historian Eddie Moran, this program examines an important and often overlooked chapter of New York’s early history, encouraging deeper understanding and thoughtful discussion.

In May, the series turns to local industry with “The History of Knife Manufacture in Walden,” scheduled for Saturday, May 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Presented by Walden Municipal Historian Mary Ellen Matise, this lecture explores how knife manufacturing shaped Walden’s economy and identity, leaving a lasting mark on the region.

The spring series concludes in recognition of the 250th anniversary of our country on Saturday, June 13 with “The Historic Role of Henry Wisner in American Independence” from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. presented by Goshen Town Historian Michelle Figliomeni. A Goshen resident, Wisner played a key role in declaring independence from England, and this lecture highlights his contributions to the founding of the nation.

All lectures are free and open to adults, thanks to the generous support of the Friends of the Goshen Public Library. Join us for these informative and engaging mornings as we uncover the people, events, and discoveries that shaped our community and beyond. Stop by the Library or log onto www.goshenpubliclibrary.org, for more information on these or other programs offered by the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society.

The Goshen Public Library and Historical Society is located at 366 Main St. in Goshen. For information, call 845-294-6606.