Library hosts annual book sale

On Oct. 11 and 12, the Chester Public Library will hold its annual book sale for the community, offering everything for under $2.00. The sale will include hardcover books, paperback books, magazines, manga, comics, puzzles, CDs, DVDs, VHS, and even some cassettes, all donated from the local community to help raise funds.

Running for the weekend, and accessible from the back of the library toward the vegetable garden, the first day of the book sale will start at 9 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. The second day of the book sale will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to the entertainment items, baked goods will also be for sale. The book sales volunteers will also have a kids corner set up with activities so parents can shop while their children have some supervised fun.

As this event runs in parallel to Sugar Loaf Fall Festival right down the road, the library teams encourages you to stop by on your way to and from the festivities.

The Chester Public Library provides materials and services to help town residents obtain information meeting their personal, educational, professional, and leisure time needs. Emphasis is placed on supporting programs to stimulate children’s interest and appreciation for reading and learning. The library serves as a lifelong learning center for all residents of the Town of Chester.