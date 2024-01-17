Library, historical society to publish history journal

On Saturday, January 13, the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society hosted an author reception for its soon-to-be-published journal of historical articles covering the communities that make up its service area. Seven of the 14 authors attended, along with journal editors Edward Connor and Sal LaBruna. Library Director Catherine Lemmer, several library trustees, and members of the library’s local history committee also participated.

Plans for the first issue of 2024 are well underway. Attendees discussed ideas about marketing, publicity, author topics, writing style, and format and resource citation.

For more information about the new GPLHS local history journal, to suggest a topic, become an author or to get involved with this community labor of love in any way, reach out to Jim Kuroski, or Donovan Aitchison via the email gplhsjournal@goshenpubliclibrary.org. Jim Kuroski can also be reached by telephone at 845-590-6062.