Leadership Speaker Series continues with USMA superintendent

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus will host a second Leadership Speaker Series this month at the County’s Emergency Services Center. Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland, the 61st superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy (USMA) at West Point, will share his knowledge of leadership and professional and educational development.

“Lt. Gen. Gilland is at the forefront of educating, training, and inspiring West Point cadets to become commissioned leaders committed to the army’s values of duty, honor, country,” said Neuhaus. “In his position, he is constantly developing plans to keep USMA on the cutting edge as a distinguished academic institution. He has vast knowledge based on his personal journey, and I’m looking forward to him sharing it with all of us.”

Lt. Gen. Gilland is a native of Rock Island, Ill. He earned an undergraduate degree from the USMA at West Point and a master’s from the Air Force Command and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base. Upon graduation from the USMA in 1990, Gilland was commissioned into the U.S. Army as an infantry officer serving in a variety of tactical assignments, including air assault, armor, mechanized infantry, ranger, and special operations units. He has participated in numerous operational deployments to the Middle East, Africa and Afghanistan, and most recently as commanding general of the 2nd ROK-U.S. Combined Division in Korea.

In 2022, Lt. Gen. Gilland assumed duties as USMA superintendent.

Although this is a free event, registration is required to attend. Register at the following link: bit.ly/4d1ZcmR.