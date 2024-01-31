Kiwanis fish and chips dinner coming soon

The Kiwanis Club of Chester will be holding its annual 1st Friday of Lent Fish & Chips Dinner on February 16 at Chester Academy (64 Hambletonian Ave, Chester). This will be an eat-in or takeout event with advanced sales only. Take out will be available between 3:30 and 7 p.m. To eat at the Academy, the dinner will run from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $18; place your order with any Kiwanis member or by calling 845-835-5682.

Questions may be directed to: ChesterKiwanisFishandChips2024@gmail.com. But note: orders will not be taken through the email address.

In addition to the fish and chips fundraiser, the Kiwanis Club will also be holding a raffle for two winners for $100 worth of Lottery scratch-off tickets, plus five tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions and Lotto for the weekend of February 16, 2024. Tickets are eight for $5. Tickets can also be purchased by contacting the same number.

“The Kiwanis Club of Chester relies on this and various other fundraisers throughout the year so that we may continue our mission of improving the world, one child and one community at a time. We thank you for your continued support.”