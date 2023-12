On a clear, crisp December afternoon, members of the Kiwanis Club of Chester could be seen out in front of the Chester “Welcome” sign along Route 17M (in the median between Main St. and 17M near Cumberland Farms), dressing it up just in time for the holidays.

This seasonal update — which included the addition of red and white flowers, red ornaments, and a big red bow — was made possible thanks to the club’s Beautification Committee members, Georgina Robillard and Jane Dysinger.