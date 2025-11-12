Kiwanis Club begins annual Toyland drive

The Kiwanis Club of Chester will hold its annual Toyland drive. Collection boxes accepting toys for children ages 1 through 12 will be placed at the following locations (please note: No used toys, clothing, or stuffed animals will be accepted):
Angles And Cuts
BYK USA Inc
Chester Diner
Chester Elementary & Academy
Chester Nails
Chester Village Hall
Chester Town Hall
Christopher’s Bistro
Peak Performance, Dr Donahue
Innate Chiropractic
Impact Mixed Martial Arts & Fitness
Key Bank Chester
Long Lot Farm Brewery
Meadow Blues Coffee
Orange Bank & Trust – Chester
Roe’s Orchards
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
State Farm Insurance
Steris Isomedix
TD Bank - Chester
TM Contracting
Whispering Hills Club House 1
Kiwanis will also hold a toy drop-off day on Saturday, Nov. 29, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Tractor Supply parking lot. Look for the Kiwanis sign.
The Kiwanis Club of Chester is exceptionally grateful to the Chester community and beyond for all the support they have shown this Project for the past 25+ years.
Call (845) 379-1205 or email Kiwanistoyland2025@gmail.com for more information.