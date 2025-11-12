Kiwanis Club begins annual Toyland drive

The Kiwanis Club of Chester will hold its annual Toyland drive. Collection boxes accepting toys for children ages 1 through 12 will be placed at the following locations (please note: No used toys, clothing, or stuffed animals will be accepted):

Angles And Cuts

BYK USA Inc

Chester Diner

Chester Elementary & Academy

Chester Nails

Chester Village Hall

Chester Town Hall

Christopher’s Bistro

Peak Performance, Dr Donahue

Innate Chiropractic

Impact Mixed Martial Arts & Fitness

Key Bank Chester

Long Lot Farm Brewery

Meadow Blues Coffee

Orange Bank & Trust – Chester

Roe’s Orchards

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

State Farm Insurance

Steris Isomedix

TD Bank - Chester

TM Contracting

Whispering Hills Club House 1

Kiwanis will also hold a toy drop-off day on Saturday, Nov. 29, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Tractor Supply parking lot. Look for the Kiwanis sign.

The Kiwanis Club of Chester is exceptionally grateful to the Chester community and beyond for all the support they have shown this Project for the past 25+ years.

Call (845) 379-1205 or email Kiwanistoyland2025@gmail.com for more information.