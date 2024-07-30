Kings Highway subdivision spurs ecological concerns

The July 17 Chester Town Planning Board meeting drew a crowd of about 15 people, mostly there concerning the public hearing on the four-lot subdivision at 1414 Kings Highway.

Residents voiced their concerns that the project would interfere with the health of trees on neighboring properties and would disturb wetlands. The subdivision straddles Kings Highway Bypass in between Well Sweep Lane and Pewter Circle with two driveways on Pewter Circle, one on Well Sweep Lane and one directly onto Kings Highway.

Rose Schilling, a resident of Well Sweep Lane, said the water main for the water system is only 20 feet from her property and would cause damage to the root systems of evergreen trees she enjoys. She said the new development would affect her quality of life. She also expressed concern about wetlands on the property and desires a covenant in the deed of the property to protect wetlands.

One issue with the development is the ownership of a drainage pond adjacent to Lot 3. The town and developers were hoping the Sugar Loaf Homeowners Association, which neighbors the property, would assume ownership of the pond. Alan Cunningham of the homeowners association said there is a lack of consensus among the group about whether to take ownership of the pond, citing liability concerns.

Tracy Schuh, a member of the Conservation Advisory Council, also expressed concern about the wetlands, suggesting a fence be put around them. Conservation Advisory Council Chairwoman Martine DePasquale reiterated the concern about wetlands and tree life in her comments.

The developer will come back to the board on August 7 to answer the questions raised by the public.

Oak Woods

Another project on the July 17 agenda was a revised application for a subdivision known as Oak Woods subdivision, directly south of the intersection of Camp Monroe Road and Pickerel Road.

The developers reduced the lots from six to four to comply with the town’s building moratorium. They are donating almost half of the 26.9 acres to the town for open space. The project will require a public hearing.

Tracy Schuh lamented to The Chronicle that the revised plans no longer included a space for the Highlands Trail, which the original plans did. This means the trail will continue to run along Camp Monroe Road, which she considers dangerous.