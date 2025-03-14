Kids decorate hamentashen for Purim

The Chabad Hebrew School in Goshen recently held a hamentashen decorating event for kids ahead of Purim, which takes place this Friday.

“On Purim we celebrate the bravery of Queen Esther, a very smart Jewish woman who was married to a king, Ahashverosh. When Esther learned that Haman, who worked for the king, was plotting against the Jews, she summoned the courage to tell the king about Haman’s evil plan and saved her people with the help of G-d.,” the school explained.

For more information about school event and more, email Rivkie or Rabbi Meir Borenstein at chabadgoshen@gmail.com.