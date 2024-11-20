Junior League recognizes 18 community leaders

Eighteen individuals who either live, work, or volunteer in Orange County were honored at the 19th Annual Orange County’s Rising Stars event at The Barn at Villa Venezia in Middletown, an event hosted by the Junior League of Orange County, NY, Inc. (JLOCNY).

“In a world that often feels uncertain and divided, this event is a reminder of the beauty that lies in our collective efforts to make a difference,” stated Barbara DeStafeno, 2024 Orange Counties Rising Star chairwoman. “My hope is that the positive energy from this event continues to ripple throughout our county, inspiring all of us to keep striving for a better, brighter future.”

Rising Stars recognizes people who have demonstrated outstanding leadership skills in their community. According to the organization, those selected have “helped their organizations thrive by fostering innovation, presenting creative solutions, and providing leadership for continued success.”

”The 2024 Orange County’s Rising Stars event showcased the vibrant energy and unwavering dedication that make our community truly special,” remarked Ginny Townsend, JLOCNY president. “These exceptional individuals embody the heart and soul of Orange County. By recognizing and supporting our Rising Stars, we’re cultivating a brighter future for all of us.”

This year’s honorees are:

SrA. Joseph Batavia, 105th Stewart Air National Guard

Kara J. Cavallo, Esq., J&G Law, LLP

Barbara DeStafeno, UPS, Junior League of Orange County, NY

Abigail Doyle, Walden Savings Bank

Denise Hulse, The Alcohol & Drug Awareness Council of Orange County

Justin LaMarch, Monroe Fire Department-Harriman Engine Co #1, Knights of Columbus Council 2079

Douglas Mace, Sugarhouse Wedding & Events Venue

Eamon McAuliffe, New York State Assembly, New York State Young Republicans

SSgt. Christen Mills, Stewart Air National Guard Base

Dandai Paharsingh-Moreno, Crafty Dee’s Canvas & Cruisin’ Kids Party Rental, Town of Highlands Chamber of Commerce

Jacqueline Perez, Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan & Ulster

Curtis L. Rhett, Middletown City School Board trustee and manager, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

Michael C. Smith, NY Air National Guard

Sophia Solimando, Pennsylvania College of Technology, The Double H Ranch

Lt. Col. Andrew Townsend, New York Air National Guard, Orange County Chamber of Commerce

Ginny Townsend, Noetic Consultants, Junior League of Orange County

Maj. Brittany Vinson, 137th Airlift Squadron Stewart Air National Guard

MSgt. Dominique Walsh, New York Air National Guard