Junior League of Orange County holding winter accessory drive

The Junior League of Orange County NY is asking community members to participate in this year’s hat and glove drive to provide warmth for those in need this winter.

“There’s still a few days left to donate to our hat and glove drive,” reads a post on the group’s Facebook page. “Our community needs your support in these frigid temperatures [and] every bit helps!”

To donate, visit the link (junior-league-of-orange-county-ny-inc.square.site) on the group’s Facebook page or call 845-344-8554.

The Junior League of Orange County NY is an organization of women whose mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training.