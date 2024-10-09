Javelin Realty subdivision receives approval again

An eight-lot subdivision off Butler Drive in the town of Goshen has been approved again.

The project, by Javelin Realty Co., dates back several years and had been approved by the planning board in the past; however, when it came time to get building permits for the work, the applicant found their map was lacking certain details.

On October 3 the company, represented by David Higgins, came back to the board for a public hearing. Javelin’s map now had setbacks drawn out showing that homes will have 30-foot front yard setbacks, 25-foot side yards, and 50-foot back yards.

There will also be a t-shaped road built named Javelin Court. The project includes ample open space to be preserved. Several residents who received notification of the public hearing turned out to the meeting.

The board reaffirmed its negative declaration of SEQRA for the project and passed an amended draft resolution allowing the project to move forward and receive building permits.

Several members of the planning board were not present due to the Rosh Hashanah holiday.