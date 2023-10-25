x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Israeli soldier who visited Chabad of Orange County last month killed in recent attack

Orange County. Raz Mizrahi was among the victims of the attack on the Nova music festival in Israel.

Orange County /
| 25 Oct 2023 | 11:56
    Israel Defense Force Raz Mizrahi, left, who was killed in the recent terrorist attacks in Israel, recently spoke to over 150 women and teens at Chabad of Orange County’s Mega Challah Bake. She is pictured with Chana Burston (middle) and fellow Israel Defense Force soldier Eliya Hrubi.
    Israel Defense Force Raz Mizrahi, left, who was killed in the recent terrorist attacks in Israel, recently spoke to over 150 women and teens at Chabad of Orange County’s Mega Challah Bake. She is pictured with Chana Burston (middle) and fellow Israel Defense Force soldier Eliya Hrubi. ( Photo courtesy ChabadOrange.com )
    Raz Mizrahi of the Israel Defense Forces, addresses over 150 women and teens at Chabad of Orange County’s recent Mega Challah Bake, led by Chana Burston. Mizrahi was flown to Orange County to share her experience of recuperating after being wounded in a terror attack while on duty. Mizrahi was killed in the recent terror attacks in Israel by Hamas terrorists.
    Raz Mizrahi of the Israel Defense Forces, addresses over 150 women and teens at Chabad of Orange County’s recent Mega Challah Bake, led by Chana Burston. Mizrahi was flown to Orange County to share her experience of recuperating after being wounded in a terror attack while on duty. Mizrahi was killed in the recent terror attacks in Israel by Hamas terrorists. ( Photo courtesy of ChabadOrange.com)
    The late Raz Mizrahi (left) celebrates on the dance floor along with fellow Israel Defense Force Soldier Eliya Hrubi (right) and over 150 women and teens at Chabad of Orange County’s Mega Challah Bake at Chabad of Orange County last month in Monroe. Mizrahi was recently murdered in a Hamas terrorist attack.
    The late Raz Mizrahi (left) celebrates on the dance floor along with fellow Israel Defense Force Soldier Eliya Hrubi (right) and over 150 women and teens at Chabad of Orange County’s Mega Challah Bake at Chabad of Orange County last month in Monroe. Mizrahi was recently murdered in a Hamas terrorist attack. ( Photo courtesy of ChabadOrange.com)
    Chabad Teen (CTeen) leader Eitan Einav, who has many relatives in Israel, leads teens to give charity in honor of Israel at the CTeen Lounge at Chabad of Orange County.
    Chabad Teen (CTeen) leader Eitan Einav, who has many relatives in Israel, leads teens to give charity in honor of Israel at the CTeen Lounge at Chabad of Orange County. ( Photo courtesy of ChabadOrange.com)
    CTeen member Owen Leonard, of Washingtonville, along with his mother, joined a Chabad event writing letters to soldiers and doing good deeds in honor of Israel.
    CTeen member Owen Leonard, of Washingtonville, along with his mother, joined a Chabad event writing letters to soldiers and doing good deeds in honor of Israel. ( Photo courtesy of ChabadOrange.com)
    Seventh-grade students from Goshen write letters packaged with sweets to soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces at Chabad Hebrew School with Rabbi Pesach and Chana Burston.
    Seventh-grade students from Goshen write letters packaged with sweets to soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces at Chabad Hebrew School with Rabbi Pesach and Chana Burston. ( Photo courtesy of ChabadOrange.com)
    Seventh-grade students from Goshen write letters packaged with sweets to soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces at Chabad Hebrew School with Rabbi Pesach and Chana Burston.
    Seventh-grade students from Goshen write letters packaged with sweets to soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces at Chabad Hebrew School with Rabbi Pesach and Chana Burston. ( Photo courtesy of ChabadOrange.com)
    Father and son Elliot and Jesse Meshulam, of Highland Mills, don Tefillin as an extra mitzvah in honor of Israel at Chabad of Orange County’s Unity Shabbat event at the Chabad House in Monroe. Pictured with them are Rabbi Pesach Burston, right, and his son, Yossi Burston, left.
    Father and son Elliot and Jesse Meshulam, of Highland Mills, don Tefillin as an extra mitzvah in honor of Israel at Chabad of Orange County’s Unity Shabbat event at the Chabad House in Monroe. Pictured with them are Rabbi Pesach Burston, right, and his son, Yossi Burston, left. ( Photo courtesy of ChabadOrange.com)

Last month, Chabad of Orange County, led by Rabbi Pesach and Chana Burston, flew out two Israeli defense soldiers to share their experiences with over 150 women and teens at The Mega Sweet Challah Bake. The special guests, Raz Mizrahi and Eliyah Hrubi, who had been wounded during insurgent attacks several years ago and had recovered, shared accounts of their experience. Orange County teens presented the two soldiers with gifts and cards. Participants spoke, celebrated and danced with the visitors.

After a recent attack by Hamas on Israel, Burston was notified that Mizrahi was among the victims. The Jewish community learned that the person they just met was among the hundreds killed at the Nova music festival by Hamas militants.

“We need to have faith, be positive and add light to the world,” said Burston. “We need to follow Raz’s lead, who told us, ‘the enemy couldn’t shatter my spirit! I’m still standing, I’m still fighting and I’m more in love with Israel than ever before.’”

“Raz was so happy to share her story – by the end of the night we weren’t strangers, but family,” said Monroe resident Debra Smatt.

Orit Zabari, of Harriman, added, “Raz was inspirational and such a beautiful soul.”

Chabad Teen (CTeen) High School group met together to brainstorm fundraising ideas, with their goal of raising funds for a ballistic helmet and bullet proof vest for the Israel Defense Forces. That goal was accomplished in one day. Teens wrote letters to the Israel Defense Forces soldiers, packaged together with treats.

Chabad arranged a recent Friday night “Shabbat Unity Event” to offer support to the community during this challenging time, which included adding in Mitzvot (positive deeds, commandments) in honor of Raz and all those who are wounded or captured, and to honor those who’ve perished. Mitzvot for Israel included the opportunity to don tefillin, light Shabbat candles, give charity and enjoy a community Shabbat dinner.

Additional events are underway in honor of Raz’s memory and in hopes for peace in Israel. Chabad is raising emergency funds to help Israel. For more information on upcoming events and Chabad’s Israel emergency fund, call 845-782-2770, email Rabbi@chabadorange.com or visit ChabadOrange.com.