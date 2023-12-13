Inspire’s annual pajama drive running now through Jan. 31

Inspire, a rehabilitative, educational, and disability support non-profit, recently announced the start of its 16th annual Pajama Drive for children throughout the Hudson Valley who have never had their own new pair of pajamas. And they are looking for help to keep this initiative going.

In its announcement for the pajama drive, Inspire noted how much its grown, thanks to the many dedicated members of the community who help each year. “Anyone can help give ‘a good night’s sleep’ to children in need by donating a new pair of pajamas or making a monetary donation towards the drive.”

Inspire accepts pajamas for any season and all sizes — newborns through teenagers up to age 18. Collection boxes can be found at the following locations: INSPIRE Administrative Offices (100 Egbertson Road, Campbell Hall), INSPIRE Kids Goshen (2 Fletcher Street, Goshen), INSPIRE Kids Newburgh (344 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh), Tool Factory Outlet (2522 Rt. 17M, Goshen), and Merrill Lynch Wealth Management (90 Crystal Run Rd., Middletown).

All monetary donations are tax-deductible. Checks can be made payable to INSPIRE and mailed to Community Relations at 2 Fletcher Street, Goshen, NY 10924. Just be sure to note “Pajama Drive” with all donations.

Since 1950, Inspire has been providing programs and services for children and adults with disabilities through day habilitation, community habilitation, social and recreational programs, speech/language pathology and more. In addition, INSPIRE Kids, a special education preschool, serves students at locations in Goshen, Monroe, and Newburgh.

For more information about the Pajama Drive, contact Inspire’s Community Relations Department by calling 845-614-5975 ext. 101, or by emailing mcircelli@inspirecp.org.